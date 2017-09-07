LAKES AREA NEWS: Clay County Fair preview

While kids may have returned to school, and the fall is on the horizon, it is still fair season in Siouxland.

The gates open bright and early Saturday morning on the 100th edition of the Clay County Fair in Spencer.

Fair General Manager Jeremy Parsons says fairgoers this year will notice some big changes in conjunction with the centennial celebration. "As people may know the Ag Building is no longer there and the beginnings of Centennial Plaza are being put in place," Parsons said. "And I say beginnings because in 2018 you'll see that area fully developed. We realize we had a great opportunity in Centennial Plaza to make the fair a better place for our families, so the fair's old administrative offices, that's another change, we've also moved into the Events Center, but the fair's old administrative offices is now the Family Place. The Family Place is home to First Aid, it's home to private rooms for mothers to take care of infants whether that might be feeding or changing diapers; there's a play room for little kids in strollers to be able to get out of the stroller and kind of crawl around on the carpet. Because we know that if families can relax and kind of get out of the hectic pace of the fair for a little bit they're going to stay longer and enjoy the day."

This year's Clay County Fair, which runs through Sunday, September 17th, will also feature $180,000 worth of free entertainment, in addition to the grandstand attractions.