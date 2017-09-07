Iowa man charged in fatal stabbing in Minnesota - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa man charged in fatal stabbing in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) -

Prosecutors have charged an Iowa man with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of another Iowa man in central Minnesota.

Twenty-two-year-old Robin Hanson of Deloit, Iowa, appeared in Stearns County court Thursday. The judge set bail at $1 million with no conditions or $400,000 with conditions.

Hanson is accused of stabbing another Deloit man, 22-year-old Andre Reaves, in the chest with a knife after an argument. The stabbing happened Tuesday at a home in St. Cloud. Reaves died at a hospital. He and the suspect had traveled together to St. Cloud for the weekend.

The complaint says Hanson initially said he was asleep when he heard arguing and then saw blood. Authorities say Hanson later acknowledged fighting with Reaves and placing his knife in his car.

Hanson remains in jail.

