Massive Equifax data breach could impact half of the U.S. population

A massive security breach has been revealed by one of the three big credit reporting bureaus, Equifax.



The credit reporting agency says the data breach involved the names, addresses, social security numbers, birth dates, and even driver's license information for 143-million people.

In addition, roughly 209,000 credit card numbers were also stolen.

The breach occurred between mid-May and mid-July and was discovered on July 29th. "I deeply regret this incident, and I apologize to all of our affected consumers and partners," said Rick Smith, Chairman and CEO of Equifax)

The agency said its credit reporting database wasn't affected. But, it says, criminals exploited vulnerability on a U.S. website application.

Want to see if you might be affected? Equifax will let you check your potential impact by typing in your last name and the last six digits of your Social Security number. All U.S. customers will also be given a date when they can sign up for TrustedID Premier, which includes identity theft insurance, credit reports and a service that crawls the internet and alerts you if your Social Security number is posted somewhere online.

Equifax has set up a dedicated website and phone number for concerned customers to call with questions. In addition, the company said it will mail notices to people who may have had their credit card numbers or personally identifying information exposed on dispute documents.