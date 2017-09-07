Lawton Fire/EMS officials push bond for new station

The Lawton Fire/EMS Station was built in 1985. Since then, volunteer firefighters and rescue crews have dedicated hours of their time there to keep residents safe.

But at this point, officials say the building can't meeting their needs.

"We have vehicles that are backed up to each other, stacked," said Chris Ameen, fire chief for Lawton Fire Rescue. "So, if ambulance is covering one door. So, if we don't need the ambulance on a run, we have to pull the ambulance out to remove the other truck."

There is also only a tight space for firefighters to change that's right next to the fire trucks when heading out to a fire.

The training room that also serves as an office is also too small.

"If we have a CPR certification, we don't have room down here," said Ken Eyres, EMS chief for Lawton. "The office is very, very small. So, we have to load up all the mannequins for CPR and we have to go up and beg, borrow from the high school or one of the two churches to you know, have our meetings."

The station is so crammed that two of the trucks are in two separate buildings. If you go a block and a half to the west, you have the rescue truck. And, if you go a block to the east you have the grass truck.

That means, if you're responding to a fire call or an EMS call, you have to run to those locations to get out as fast as you can.

To deal with the space issue, fire and EMS are trying to pass a bond on the November ballot.

"The bond is going to be for $1.6-million," said Ameen. "That will be for the new fire/EMS station. And, then they're also going to be building a community center that will be attached to the fire station."

Between fire and EMS, there are about 45 members, some of which work with both groups.

They respond to calls not only in Lawton, but also an additional 72 miles.

"When they call 911, they expect a fire truck or a group of people in an ambulance to be there and it would certainly be great for us to be able to be coming out of a nice building and have a place for training and again something that all the fire and EMS people could be very proud of," said Eyres.

Lawton Mayor Dale Erickson says the city council stands behind building a new fire/EMS station.

The bond will be on the regular city election ballot on November 7th.