East beats West; Norfolk falls to top-ranked Omaha Burke

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Alex Kleider had the first touchdown in East's 34-10 win over West on Thursday. Alex Kleider had the first touchdown in East's 34-10 win over West on Thursday.

--HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Omaha Burke 63 Norfolk 28 F  
Wausa 72 O'Neill St. Mary's 26 F  
SC East 34 SC West 10 F  

--HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Vermillion 3 Tri-Valley 0 F  
Elkhorn Valley 3 Niobrara-Verdigre 0 F  
Creighton 3 Stuart 0 F  
So. Cent. Calhoun 3 Alta-Aurelia 2 F  
Allen 2 Bloomfield 0 F  
Central Lyon 3 Boyden-Hull 0 F  
MVAO/COU 3 Boyer Valley 1 F  
O'Neill 3 Crofton 1 F  
Beresford 0 Dakota Valley 3 F  
Randolph 2 Emerson-Hubbard 0 F  
Osmond 2 Emerson-Hubbard 0 F  
Sioux Center 3 George-Little Rock 0 F  
Boone Central/NG 3 Guardian Angels CC 1 F  
Westwood 3 Kingsley-Pierson 0 F  
Ponca 2 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 0 F  
Lutheran Northeast 2 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 0 F  
Tri-Center 3 Logan-Magnolia 0 F  
Randolph 2 Osmond 1 F  
West Holt 2 Plainview 1 F  
Madison 2 Plainview 1 F  
Le Mars 3 SC East 1 F  
Cherokee 3 SC North 2 F  
South Sioux 3 SC West 0 F  
MOC-FV 3 Sheldon 0 F  
West Lyon 3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F  
SE Valley 3 Sioux Central 1 F  
PAC/LM 3 SL St. Mary's 0 F  
OA-BCIG 3 Storm Lake 1 F  
Unity Christian 3 Trinity Christian 0 F  
Wynot 3 Viborg-Hurley 0 F  
Winnebago 3 Walthill 2 F  
Allen 2 Wausa 1 F  
East Sac Co. 3 WB-Mallard 0 F  
Battle Creek 2 West Holt 0 F  

--COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Mayville State 0 Briar Cliff 3 F  

