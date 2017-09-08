East beats West; Norfolk falls to top-ranked Omaha Burke

Alex Kleider had the first touchdown in East's 34-10 win over West on Thursday.
--HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Omaha Burke 63 Norfolk 28 F
Wausa 72 O'Neill St. Mary's 26 F
SC East 34 SC West 10 F
--HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Vermillion 3 Tri-Valley 0 F
Elkhorn Valley 3 Niobrara-Verdigre 0 F
Creighton 3 Stuart 0 F
So. Cent. Calhoun 3 Alta-Aurelia 2 F
Allen 2 Bloomfield 0 F
Central Lyon 3 Boyden-Hull 0 F
MVAO/COU 3 Boyer Valley 1 F
O'Neill 3 Crofton 1 F
Beresford 0 Dakota Valley 3 F
Randolph 2 Emerson-Hubbard 0 F
Osmond 2 Emerson-Hubbard 0 F
Sioux Center 3 George-Little Rock 0 F
Boone Central/NG 3 Guardian Angels CC 1 F
Westwood 3 Kingsley-Pierson 0 F
Ponca 2 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 0 F
Lutheran Northeast 2 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 0 F
Tri-Center 3 Logan-Magnolia 0 F
Randolph 2 Osmond 1 F
West Holt 2 Plainview 1 F
Madison 2 Plainview 1 F
Le Mars 3 SC East 1 F
Cherokee 3 SC North 2 F
South Sioux 3 SC West 0 F
MOC-FV 3 Sheldon 0 F
West Lyon 3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F
SE Valley 3 Sioux Central 1 F
PAC/LM 3 SL St. Mary's 0 F
OA-BCIG 3 Storm Lake 1 F
Unity Christian 3 Trinity Christian 0 F
Wynot 3 Viborg-Hurley 0 F
Winnebago 3 Walthill 2 F
Allen 2 Wausa 1 F
East Sac Co. 3 WB-Mallard 0 F
Battle Creek 2 West Holt 0 F
--COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Mayville State 0 Briar Cliff 3 F