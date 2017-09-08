Ricketts appoints new Nebraska Tourism Commission members - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ricketts appoints new Nebraska Tourism Commission members

Posted:
Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed 11 members to the Nebraska Tourism Commission as part of a legislative reshuffling Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed 11 members to the Nebraska Tourism Commission as part of a legislative reshuffling
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed 11 members to the Nebraska Tourism Commission as part of a legislative reshuffling.

The appointees announced Thursday are Roger Dixon of Omaha, John Chapo of Lincoln, Jeanna Stavas of Nebraska City, Roger Kuhn of Ashland, Darrin Barner of Laurel, Debra Nelson-Loseke of Columbus, Ashley Olson of Red Cloud, Roger Jasnoch of Kearney, Sarah Sortum of Burwell, Barry McFarland of Lexington and Starr Lehl of Minatare.

A law passed earlier this year expanded the commission from nine members to 11. Four are required to have professional, volunteer or public service experience related to the commission's duties. Seven must be affiliated with the tourism industry.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.