Gov. Kim Reynolds adds new staff to gubernatorial campaign

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has added new staff to her gubernatorial campaign
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has added new staff to her gubernatorial campaign.

The Kim Reynolds for Iowa Committee announced Thursday that Pat Garrett has been named communications director. He recently served as a press secretary for Republican Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada. Madi Homes will serve as deputy finance director. She previously worked for GOP Sen. Charles Grassley. Six field directors have also been added.

Reynolds' campaign says staffers will work out of an Urbandale location that's been used by other Republicans. President Donald Trump's campaign utilized it in 2016 and former Gov. Terry Branstad used it in 2014 when he sought re-election.

Reynolds was sworn in as governor in May after Branstad became U.S. ambassador to China. She is seeking her own four-year term next year.

