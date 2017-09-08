Elk Point, SD man dies in car crash north of Canton

The South Dakota Highway Patrol identified 45-year-old Richard Strand, Jr. as the person who died in a car crash near Canton Tuesday.



Authorities said Strand was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Impala LS eastbound on 276th Street when he drove onto the shoulder.



Strand over corrected, sending the car across both lanes and into the ditch where it rolled several times.



The patrol said Strand wasn't wearing his seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.



He died at the scene.



South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Canton Fire Rescue, and Canton Ambulance.