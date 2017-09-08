Beautiful kick-start for the weekend

After a much more seasonable Thursday in Siouxland, conditions will continue to warm for our Friday as we have the influence of more southerly flow. Highs will be rising into the mid 80s later on today with some of our western neighborhoods climbing into the upper 80s. Our cooler NE cities will still be rising toward 80° as well so we're all looking at pleasant start to the weekend with beautiful, sunny skies.

A weak frontal boundary will continue to sink southward though for our Saturday which will spark up some clouds and possibly a few showers overnight. Some lingering clouds will be seen Sunday and Monday as another disturbance moves in but other than that, ample amounts of sunshine will be with us. Temperatures look to remain in the low to mid 80s heading all the way through next week as a ridge of high pressure begins taking over the Plains. This will keep us above average as well with dry conditions prevailing through the day on Thursday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer