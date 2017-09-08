NDA at Husker Harvest Days

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) has an important role at Husker Harvest Days and other ag-related events. This year at Husker Harvest Days, NDA staff will be on hand to share information on farm mitigation and negotiations, livestock development, pesticide management and the NextGen Beginning Farmer program. Husker Harvest Days is celebrating its 40th anniversary Sept. 12-14 in Grand Island.

“Husker Harvest Days is a great opportunity for Nebraska farmers and ranchers to see what’s new and innovative in the way of equipment, supplies and technology,” said NDA Director Greg Ibach. “This long-standing event supports agriculture and gives people the opportunity to expand their knowledge of Nebraska’s number one industry as well as the role of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.”

NDA staff will be at Husker Harvest Days to answer questions and share information about various agriculture programs that affect farmers and ranchers in Nebraska. Here is more information about the NDA programs featured at Husker Harvest Days and where staff can be found.

Farmer mitigation, negotiations and NextGen Beginning Farmer program: Look for NDA staff in the Nebraska Farmer Hospitality Tent;

Animal health: NDA’s Animal Health Protection programs will be represented in the Livestock Industries Building in the northwest corner;

Pesticide/fertilizer management: NDA staff from the Pesticide/Fertilizer program will be in the Nebraska Farmer Hospitality Tent (at the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue);

Noxious weed control: Staff from NDA’s Noxious Weed program will be at the Nebraska Weed Control Association Tent (Lot 1016, in the northeast part of the grounds); and

Livestock development: NDA Ag Promotions & Development will be represented in the Nebraska Commodities Building (Lot 8, at the east end of Main Street).