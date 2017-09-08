Wildfires continue to burn out west

The northwest flow took the smoke from those fires into our area and resulted in cool temperatures and eerie skies.

Wind-driven flames, hot temperatures and dry conditions are hampering firefighters across the West even after Labor Day, the unofficial end to a summer of devastating wildfires.

The Archer Mountain fire burning in WA. across from Wahkeena Falls in Oregon, Photo Date: 9/5/17

Miles of Interstate 84 east of Portland, Oregon remain closed as crews are battling the growing Eagle Creek wildfire that has caused communities to evacuate and sparked blazes across the Columbia River in Washington state.

Oregon's growing Eagle Creek wildfire triggers more mandatory evacuations as the flames move closer to homes.

Firefighters hope change in weather may help with containment of 33,000 acre Eagle Creek fire.

A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mild.

Wildfires scorching dried-out Western forests and grassland are putting 2017 on track to be among the worst fire seasons in a decade.

A snowy winter across much of the West raised hopes 2017 wouldn't be a fire-prone year.

But officials say a hot, dry summer spoiled that.

The weather turned very hot very fast in the spring and snow melted much faster than expected.

Experts say fuel was provided for wildfires because the grass dried out and so did forests.

The Eagle Creek fire in northern Oregon has burned more than 33,000 acres and is only five-percent contained.