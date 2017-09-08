Wildfires continue to burn out west - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Wildfires continue to burn out west

Posted:
(AP) -

Wildfires scorching dried-out Western forests and grassland are putting 2017 on track to be among the worst fire seasons in a decade.

A snowy winter across much of the West raised hopes 2017 wouldn't be a fire-prone year.

But officials say a hot, dry summer spoiled that.

The weather turned very hot very fast in the spring and snow melted much faster than expected.

Experts say fuel was provided for wildfires because the grass dried out and so did forests.

The Eagle Creek fire in northern Oregon has burned more than 33,000 acres and is only five-percent contained. 

