TSA finds loaded firearm at Sioux Gateway Airport security screen checkpoint Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Transportation Security Administration said they discovered a loaded firearm at the security screening checkpoint today at Sioux Gateway Airport.  

Officials said the .45 caliber Smith & Wesson was detected in a carry-on bag during checkpoint x-ray screening Friday morning.

According to standard procedure, officials said the Sioux City Police Department responded, and an officer took possession of the weapon and interviewed the passenger.

The passenger was later allowed to continue and any determination about possible criminal charges will be determined by law enforcement.

“I would like to remind passengers that firearms are prohibited at TSA security checkpoints,” said TSA Federal Security Director David Dailey. “Firearms can only be transported in a checked bag that is declared to the airline at the ticket counter and properly packed in a locked, hard-sided container.” Firearm parts, ammunition, and realistic replicas also are not allowed through checkpoints but can be transported in checked bags.  

Officials said this is the first firearm found at the airport checkpoint this calendar year.

For more information, visit the prohibited items and firearms and ammunition pages at tsa.gov.

