South Dakota hatchery to release 90K paddlefish

A fish hatchery in South Dakota will release more than 90,000 American paddlefish into two reservoirs over the next two weeks.

The Press and Dakotan reports that Gavins Point Fish Hatchery plans to release the paddlefish in Lake Francis Case and Lake Sharpe.

A project leader at the hatchery says both reservoirs are good for maintaining paddlefish populations, but that the fish's reproductive habitats have diminished and created a need for stocking.

The hatchery has been stocking Lake Francis Case with paddlefish for three decades and Lake Sharpe for about three years.

About 50,000 of the paddlefish will be released into Lake Sharpe to boost its population.

The hatchery says this year's release is its largest yet.

Paddlefish are a prehistoric species and sometimes survive for more than 50 years.