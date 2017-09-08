Downtown Sioux City hotel up for sale again - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Downtown Sioux City hotel up for sale again

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A historic hotel in downtown Sioux City is up for sale...again. 

The Howard Johnson hotel is listed for sale, according to Dick Salem, a local listing broker. 

The 12-story, 30,000 sq. ft. building is up for sale for the second time in two years.

The old Sioux City Hotel became a Howard Johnson in 2015 after new owners purchased the building. 

Salem lists the asking price for the building at $5.8 million.

He says about 20 developers have contacted him with interest in the hotel. 

Salem believes the building needs another $10 million in renovations to become a premium hotel. 

Salem says the potential for a renovated hotel, accompanied by the planned Courtyard by Marriott on 4th St., could drive even more traffic to the Sioux City Convention Center. 

