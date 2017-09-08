Ponca, NE students give back

A northeast, Nebraska community spent the afternoon making a difference.

Students at Ponca Public School took part in their fourth annual day of service.

7th through 12th graders packed lunches for school children in Haiti.

Students packed 72,000 meals today.

Last night members of the community helped to pack 18,000 meals.

"These meals are all designated for children who go to school in Haiti. So, they're all very poor children and the meals are usually the only meals they get in a day" says Heather Craig-Oldsen, Co-chair of Ponca's Day of Service.

The students are not only giving back but, they're learning lessons that will last a lifetime.

"I like the fact that we get to help people in Haiti and no matter where they go I like that we're helping and that we might be changing someones life by doing this" says Junior Kourtney Fethkenher.

The packages of food will be sent to Haiti within the next six months.