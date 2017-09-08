Siouxland university sees increase in male nurses

A Siouxland school has seen a rise in male students in one particular field.

Briar Cliff University is seeing more men working towards degrees in nursing.

According to U-S Department of Labor, just 9 percent of people in the nursing field are men.

And school officials say the rise in numbers of male students is because of steady job opportunities, with a nursing shortage spreading across the U-S.

This new shift for men is something educators at Briar Cliff are excited about.

"I think there's a number of things that have kind of contributed to it. I think for the undergrad program, I think men are finally realizing that there's a lot of opportunity in nursing, that there's a lot of flexibility and variety" says Rick Petersen, Graduate Nursing Program Director.

Students working on their degree say they don't notice much of a stigma when in the classroom.

For them, it's all about being able to help those in need.

"It kind of goes with my personality. I've always liked to help people. My whole adult life all my careers have been centered around service and helping people and this was just another way to kind of push that on" says Jon Pinkleman, a Senior Nursing Student a Briar Cliff University.

Nearly one-third of the school's senior nursing class is made up of men.