Royal Canin to add jobs in Siouxland

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -

Thanks to over 100 million dollars worth of investment, a Siouxland business is expanding production in a major way, and bringing new jobs to the area. 

Royal Canin in North Sioux City, South Dakota is currently filling 50 new positions as they add a new shift to their schedule. 

The pet food manufacturer is currently building a new, 145,000 square foot facility.

Its set to begin one line of production halfway through 2018. 

"Really, it comes down to growth. Our products are growing exponentially. We offer a very unique diet in the pet care world. We have specific targeted nutritional needs that really make a better world for cats and dogs" says Daniel Klapuch, Plant Manager at Royal Canin.

Royal Canin is holding a job fair right now at the Hilton Garden Inn in Sioux City. 

That goes until 7 tonight. 

You'll still have a chance tomorrow to attend the job fair from 9 am until 3 pm. 

