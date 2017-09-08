Local business leaders get an update on the current state of Iowa's budget

Local business leaders were able to get an update on the current state of Iowa's budget Friday morning.

Ranking Minority member of the Iowa House Appropriations Committee Chris Hall spoke at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

There were members of the chamber as well as people from UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's and Sioux City Community Schools among others.

Organizers say, it's important to have this discussion with lawmakers.

"Within our economic development functions at the Chamber that's entirely reliant upon the budget, the budget that we have available, you know to finance things like tax credits or worker training programs, like the 260E program, the Targeted Jobs withholding tax credit program," said Sam Wagner, director of business retention with the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

Hall says when the fiscal year ended on June 30th, the state had a $104-million shortfall.

He says if the revenue shortfall is brought down to $50-million or less, Governor Kim Reynolds has the authority to transfer from the Economic Emergency Fund to the general fund.

But if the amount needed to close the books is more than $50-million, there might be a special session with the legislature.

"The challenge for the legislature and the governor's office is that this is last year's budget," said Hall. "So, the dollars were already spent. You can't go back and trim services or cut back from anything because it's already gone out the door and those services have already been provided."

Hall says in talking about last year, the only option available to the governor's office right now is to borrow more out of the state's cash reserves.

Last year, he said $130-million was borrowed.