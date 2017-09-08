Long Lines Family Rec Center gym to re-open

The Long Lines Family Rec Center will be re-opening its gym Saturday.

$380,000 was spent on renovations that were made all summer.

The improvements include a new gym floor that can be used for basketball and volleyball.

There's also new seating and pickle ball was also added.

"This is the only rec center that is in Sioux City and it gets used heavily throughout the year and you know as a city, we're going to offer something that is quality," said Eric Griffith, recreation supervisor for the city of Sioux City.

To use the courts, you need to pay a walk-in rate.

For information, you can call the Long Lines Family Rec Center ahead of time.

The gym opens Saturday at 10 a.m.