Contest helps entrepreneurs and small business owners grow

Economic development organizations in Northwest Iowa are teaming up for a business grant contest.

The Dream Big Grow Here contest gives entrepreneurs and small business owners the opportunity to become either self-employed or expand their current businesses.

Friends and family get to vote for them online.

Finalists will present their idea to an audience and judges to win prizes.

Entrepreneurs have until September 30th to submit their ideas.

Voting will take place from October 9th to October 20th.

The regional contest will be November 16th in Orange City.