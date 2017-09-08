Hog Power Energy offers farmers a way to be energy dependent

A local company is offering farmers a way to be energy dependent.

Hog Power Energy is a self-contained solar energy generator.

The first unit that has a battery is at a hog confinement right outside Hinton, Iowa.

"This is the interface for our hog power unit," said Dolf Ivener, manager of Hog Power Energy. "Right now, the confinement is using 7.31 kilowatts of electricity. The solar system is generating 8.18 kilowatts. And, we're producing more than we're consuming so there's power going back into my battery."

Ivener says a hog confinement is the perfect place for a unit that uses solar power.

He says people use more electricity in the winter than the summer, and a hog confinement could help store electricity in a huge battery.

"For example, at my house, I have an all electric house, I would need a massive battery to store the electricity from the summer to use in the winter and that's not really viable," said Ivener. "So, I went looking out in the market for someone that used lots of electricity when the sun was shining. And, we came up with hog confinements."

Ivener is working with Black and Veatch who will be a 50 percent partner.

They are coming up with another prototype that generates twice as much electricity.

He will deliver them to people in the spring who are interested.

Hog Power Energy is hosting an open house Saturday for people to see how the unit works.

It will be from 11 a.m. to two p.m.