Few showers possible for Saturday

Another gorgeous day in Siouxland as we saw plenty of sunshine in our skies for our Friday.



Temperatures were just a little warmer than we've seen lately as southerly flow has taken hold.



This will also keep our temperatures a few degrees warmer tonight as we bottom out in the upper 50s.



Clouds will increase for our Saturday with a chance for a few showers especially in our western cities.



That chance continues into our Saturday night. Sunday will be breezy with partly cloudy skies.



Highs through the weekend and into the work week will be staying in the low to mid 80s.



Dry conditions dominate the work week as the pattern stagnates due to the landfall of Hurricane Irma.



The system looks to make landfall in Florida sometime Saturday night to early Sunday morning and will continue up the eastern United States.



That keeps storm chances at bay here until Friday.