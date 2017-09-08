Siouxlanders drove, chipped and putted to raise money for cancer - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxlanders drove, chipped and putted to raise money for cancer research

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -

It was time to drive, chip and putt as Siouxlanders were swinging their clubs for cancer research

KTIV's Michelle Shoening Tee'd up with about 150 other Siouxland golfers to support the 19th Annual Pink Ribbon Golf Classic. The event held every year at the Two Rivers Golf Course raises money for breast cancer. The funds will go to the June E. Nylen Center for New Technology.

The funds will help ease the financial stress associated with cancer and give patients assistance with treatments, mammograms, baby sitting and wigs that are often needed among other items. 

"It's such an emotional day because we have so many friends and family that come out and 90% of our teams are repeat teams because everyone is touched by breast cancer in some way," said Cindy Fleckenstein. 

If you missed today's golf outing, To help out, the June E. Nylen Cancer Center is always looking for volunteers. 

