Clay County Fair celebrates 100 years

A 100-year old tradition is being celebrated this weekend with cotton candy, Ferris-wheel rides and giant pumpkins. The Clay County Fair starts Saturday tomorrow and goes for nine days.

A $100 million dollar investment has gone into improving the fair this year. Along with traditional rides and foods, a new agriculture market will be featured and parking and walking will be made easier with free golf cart rides.

"Visitor surveys tell us that the number one reason people come to the Fair is because of family time and tradition. I think when you do something long enough, like 100 years, for many people in Iowa this is the place where they end their summer and it's a chance for them to see some things they don't usually see in NW Iowa," said Jeremy Parsons, Clay County Fair, CEO.

To celebrate those 100 years, the Northwest Iowa Classic Tractors Association will have more than 100 classic tractors for viewing, some dating back to the early 19 hundreds.

"It's a wooden corn schiller, and that wood is all original and to have lasted 100 years it had to be shedded in a decent machine shed to be here, it's pretty unique for this part of the country," said John Metcalf, NW Iowa Classic Tractors Association.

a 15 foot celebration cake made of all natural materials is on display, the Clay County Fair starts September 9th and continues until September 17th.