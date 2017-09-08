SportsFource Extra; Week 3 football highlights - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SportsFource Extra; Week 3 football highlights

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Sgt. Bluff-Luton rallied to beat Bishop Heelan, 35-28, on Friday night. Sgt. Bluff-Luton rallied to beat Bishop Heelan, 35-28, on Friday night.

--HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Cherokee 14 PAC/LM 13 F  
Wayne 30 Arlington 12 F  
Lutheran N'east 52 Shelby-Rising City 6 F  
Denison-Schleswig 31 Atlantic 28 F  
Creighton 74 Boyd County 0 F  
Logan-Magnolia 44 Treynor 10 F  
Hartington CC 61 Twin River 6 F  
Westwood 26 MVAO/COU 20 F  
Pierce 63 Columbus Scotus 32 F  
Battle Creek 28 Central City 7 F  
Wakefield 54 Hartington-N'castle 18 F  
So. Central Calhoun 28 SE Valley 0 F  
Dakota Valley 43 Sisseton 7 F  
Storm Lake 35 Algona 34 F  
Western Christian 36 Alta-Aurelia 27 F  
SB-Luton 35 Bishop Heelan 28 F  
Sioux Center 21 C.Lyon/G-LR 14 F  
Oakland-Craig 41 Crofton 7 F  
CWCE 81 Elgin/Pope John 8 F  
Tea Area 44 EP-Jefferson 0 F  
BH/RV 49 Estherville-LC 7 F  
Newell-Fonda 25 GT/RA 22 F  
Remsen St. Marys 58 Harris-Lake Park 32 F  
West Sioux 56 Lawton-Bronson 12 F  
Spirit Lake 49 Le Mars 12 F  
Sheldon 26 MOC-FV 20 F  
West Holt 81 Niobrara-Verdigre 6 F  
Ridge View 45 North Union 0 F  
Boone Central/NG 42 O'Neill 0 F  
IKM-Manning 21 OA-BCIG 13 F  
Howells-Dodge 66 Omaha Nation 8 F  
Guardian Angels CC 60 Plainview 26 F  
Boyer Valley 60 River Valley 22 F  
Lewis Central 35 SC North 0 F  
Emerson-Hubbard 39 Scribner-Snyder 0 F  
Bishop Garrigan 32 Sioux Central 6 F  
H-M-S 27 South O'Brien 14 F  
Ralston 33 South Sioux 6 F  
Humboldt 17 Spencer 14 F  
Hinton 27 Unity Christian 15 F  
Tri-Valley 27 Vermillion 7 F  
Norfolk Catholic 24 Wahoo 19 F  
Kingsley-Pierson 40 WB-Mallard 24 F  
Gehlen Catholic 35 West Monona 6 F  
West Pt-Beemer 54 Wisner-Pilger 0 F  
Akron-Westfield 26 Woodbury Central 0 F  
Mitchell 33 Yankton 21 F  

--COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
South Dakota 3 UMKC 2 F  
Northwestern 3 St. Francis, IL 0 F  
Buena Vista 3 Williamette 0 F  
Northwestern 3 Cardinal Stritch 0 F  
Northern Illinois 0 Iowa 3 F  
Wayne State 3 Texas A&M-Comm. 1 F  
Wayne State 3 CSU-Pueblo 2 F  
Northern Iowa 3 Rutgers 0 F  
Northern Iowa 3 South Dakota 1 F  

--COLLEGE SOCCER
Wayne State (W) 1 St. Ambrose 1 F/2OT 

