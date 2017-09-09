Clay County Fair celebrates 100 years - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Clay County Fair celebrates 100 years

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SPENCER, IA (KTIV) -

The Clay County Fair is officially kicked off today in Spencer, Iowa. 

This year marks a special occasion.

The Clay County Fair is celebrating it's 100th year. 

The milestone is being celebrated by welcoming in the public and even changing a few things up. 

Attendees will still be able to get the great food, go on rides and participate in agricultural events. 

But, the fair has added a new building called the Ag Market Place and the Tower Gate Pavilion. 

"So, we are celebrating 100 years this year. You know, it's a huge milestone for us. You know, we're inviting everyone to come home and really be a part of that celebration because everybody that has been here in the past and even if you're a first time fair goer, you're apart of what has made the Clay County Fair successful" says Andrea Wiesenmeyer, Marketing and Sponsorship Manager at the Clay County Fair. 

The fun continues until September 17th at the Clay County Fairground in Spencer, Iowa.

