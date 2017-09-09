90 year-old shows off hogs at Clay County Fair - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

90 year-old shows off hogs at Clay County Fair

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SPENCER, IA (KTIV) -

As the first official day of the Clay County Fair Kicked off some fair goers participated in showing off their swine. 

One of the participants is 90 year-old Don Haupts of Manson, Iowa. 

He's been showing his hogs off for the past 45 years. 

The World War 2 vet showed 11 different hogs in today's event at the Clay County Fair. 

at 90 years old he still shows his swine off but, gets some help from his grandchildren. 

It's an event Haupts looks forward to each year. 

"I always enjoy coming to the Clay County Fair. we've showed a lot of different places but, this is the favorite one. And, this will be the 45th year now, consecutive and we enjoy it. We have good luck here and we enjoy everyone that runs it" says Don Haupts.

Haupts says while he only showed 11 hogs at today's event he has shown up to 26 in one day at the Clay County fair. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.