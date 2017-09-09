90 year-old shows off hogs at Clay County Fair

As the first official day of the Clay County Fair Kicked off some fair goers participated in showing off their swine.

One of the participants is 90 year-old Don Haupts of Manson, Iowa.

He's been showing his hogs off for the past 45 years.

The World War 2 vet showed 11 different hogs in today's event at the Clay County Fair.

at 90 years old he still shows his swine off but, gets some help from his grandchildren.

It's an event Haupts looks forward to each year.

"I always enjoy coming to the Clay County Fair. we've showed a lot of different places but, this is the favorite one. And, this will be the 45th year now, consecutive and we enjoy it. We have good luck here and we enjoy everyone that runs it" says Don Haupts.

Haupts says while he only showed 11 hogs at today's event he has shown up to 26 in one day at the Clay County fair.