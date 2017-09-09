Hawkeyes win Cy-Hawk game for third-straight year

For a game with 85 points and nearly 1,000 yards of offense, it was very well played. There was just one turnover. Both teams were very efficient, combining to go 11-for-11 in the red zone.

"That's a big thing that coaches stress, red-zone efficiency," said sophomore quarterback Nathan Stanley. "We just have that mindset when we get down there that we gotta finish and we're not going to get stopped."

"We all played together. We all stuck together," said senior running back Akrum Wadley. "Even the defense. Last week the defense had our back, this time the offense took over so we're all playing together out there."

"It was a heck of a battle and our offense pulled through for us," said senior defensive tackle Nathan Bazata. "We really didn't play very well as a defense. When we needed a stop we came up big but our offense had a helluva day out there."

"We told our guys at the start of the week, with a trophy game, any win you earn it. That's the only way you do it," said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz."You gotta go out and fight and fight hard. It took everything we had today certainly."



The last overtime game in the Cy-Hawk series also ended at 44-41. That was in favor of Iowa State, their last win over the Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium.