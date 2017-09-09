Kids lunch with "Beauty & The Beast" cast members

It was a room full of Beauties and no Beast

Beauty and the Beast opens in Sioux City next week and the community got a chance to dress up and have lunch with the cast members, all in costume.

Beauties from all over Siouxland took the opportunity to the "Bell of the Ball." It was a tale as old as time and along with lunch the Beauties learned to waltz. The show's Director says it will be a beast of a performance.

"Magic, wonderful things, a glorious set, amazing costumes, fabulous acting, fabulous singing, look at this," said Director, Joey Hartshorn. And wearing this fabulous costume is KTIV's very own Meteorologist, TJ Springer playing the role of a singing utensil.

Beauty and the Beast opens September 15 and runs until October 1 at the Sioux City Community Theater on Riverside Blvd.