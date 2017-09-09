The latest and greatest in hunting equipment shown at expo in Si - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

The latest and greatest in hunting equipment shown at expo in Sioux City

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Hunters are on the lookout for the best, latest and newest hunting equipment as Scheel's holds their hunting expo this weekend.

More than a dozen vendors came out to showcase the latest and greatest when it comes to hunting. Everything from boats to scents and the best in animal callers were available. Entertainment was also a part of the festivities. Chainsaw art exhibitions as well as the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack show was there to entertain. 

"One thing that hunting does is it brings families together, it's a family affair. We like to go hunting, go for rides, enjoy nature. It's not about shooting animals, it's about photography, walking enjoy nature and enjoying everything it has to give," said Lee LeCaptain, Paul Bunyan Lumber Show.

The Scheels' Hunting Expo continues on Sunday in the back parking lot at Scheel's. 

