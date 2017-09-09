Students "Choose Kind" and raise money for Freedom Park

"Choosing Kind" is transforming one South Siouxland Community.

One step at a time.....

One Song at a time...

Lewis and Clark Elementary School students and staff kicked off their first "Choose Kind" 2-mile Walk that the community took great strides to make a success.

"I think it was something that our community just needed. When we came out with it at Lewis and Clark, our students backed it, our students backed it, our teachers backed it, the community said, that's a really good thing and we need to jump on board because our community needs it," said Lewis and Clark Principal, Ben Schultz.

Choose kind is a way for kids to learn the benefits of simply being kind.

"It's an amazing feeling to be able to participate in something like this," said Lewis & Clark 5th Grader, Nicole Umana.

Treat others the way you want to be treated and be nice to whoever," said Olivia Cain, Lewis & Clark 5th Grader.

Classmate Allie Wertz adds," Be kind to others and respect others," and don't be mean to people because of differences.

The program stresses that along with book knowledge, the kids also need a step in the right direction when it comes to life.

"We are really preparing them for the next phase of their life and this program really speaks to that," adds Principal Schultz.

The 2 mile walk raises money for the second phase of construction at Freedom Park

Donations are still being accepted for the "Choose Kind" 2-mile Walk" to benefit Freedom Park.

Checks can be made out to the Cardinal Education Foundation. Mailing address, Attn: Lance Swanson, 210 W. 39th St., SSC, NE 68776.