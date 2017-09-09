Scattered showers continue Saturday night

Saturday saw thick cloud cover over the area which worked to hold temperatures a little cooler than we had on Friday.



Many areas topped out in the 70s, still not far from average for this time of year.



Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms were active mostly in our western counties and that will continue to be the case as we head through the night into the early hours of our Sunday.



Some partial clearing will take place in the afternoon hours and temperatures will rebound back into the 80s.



It will be a breezy day with gusts up to 35 mph possible out of the south.



Most of the work week will see pretty steady conditions with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures sitting just above average in the low to mid 80s.



This is in part due to Hurricane Irma blocking the flow of weather and keeping high pressure over the Midwest through the week.



The next system looks to push in by the end of the week and give us a chance for some thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.