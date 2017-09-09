Morningside bests Div. II Truman St. at home; Northwestern blows - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Morningside bests Div. II Truman St. at home; Northwestern blows out Dickinson St.

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

--GPAC FOOTBALL
#4 Morningside 35 Truman State 30 F
Dakota State 49 Briar Cliff 33 F
Northwestern 37 Dickinson State 3 F
#17 Dakota Wesleyan 49 Jamestown 12 F
Midland 24 North Park 14 F
Concordia 26 Ottawa 6 F
Hastings 47 Valley City State 9 F
#11 Doane 28 Friends 13 F
Dordt 59 Waldorf 14 F

--HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Gehlen Catholic 2 Lawton-Bronson 0 F
Woodbury Central 2 Akron-Westfield 0 F
Dakota Valley 2 Le Mars 0 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 2 Hinton 1 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 2 Dakota Valley 1

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.