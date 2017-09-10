Fly in helps get children involved in aviation

A Siouxland Airfield invited the public to take part in a drive in and fly in pancake breakfast.

The annual Tommy Martin Memorial drive in and fly in pancake breakfast took place today at Martin Airport in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The yearly event celebrates the life of Tommy Martin, all while drawing in a younger crowd to join in on the passion for flying.

This year was a little too windy for young ones to go up and fly with pilots from across Siouxland.

But, that didn't stop the fun or the learning.

"To try and encourage them to take lessons and become a pilot. General aviation, that's what we do, small airplanes, is kind of a dying thing. And, if we can get youth interested well, the we can keep airplanes in the air" says Scott Morgan, says Young Eagle Coordinator for Chapter 291.

The event started at 8 Sunday morning and lasted until noon.