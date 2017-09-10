Quiet weather pattern takes hold for much of work week

Scattered showers moved through during our Saturday and some of those were still with us for our Sunday morning.



Most of those cleared out and plenty of sunshine appeared in our skies by the afternoon.



We'll keep the mostly clear skies through the night with temperatures falling into the low 60s.



Our weather pattern will stay pretty calm over the first half of the work week as the remains of Hurricane Irma create a block in the weather pattern.



What this means for us is plenty of sunshine and temperatures sitting in the mid 80s.



The only possible hitch would be for some wildfire smoke to push into our skies but it wouldn't be to the extent that we saw last week.



Small storm chances return to the picture by the end of the week and we'll be a little closer to normal with highs in the low 80s for the weekend.