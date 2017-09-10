Iowa State can't close out the Hawkeyes, Nate Stanley plays beyond years in OT win

The Hawkeyes escaped Ames with a 44-41 win in overtime on Saturday.

After a lackluster performance in the first week, the Iowa offense bounced back with 497 total yards.

Senior running back Akrum Wadley had 190 yards total and two touchdowns, highlighted by a 46-yard catch and run to send the game into overtime.

Cyclone quarterback Jacob Park had a stand-out performance, throwing for 347 yards and four touchdowns.

Park connected with Hakeem Butler on two pivotal touchdowns that pushed the Cyclones ahead.

After playing a bit tentative against Wyoming last week, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley seemed a lot more poised in the rivalry atmosphere.

Stanley threw for 333 yards and 5 touchdown passes. The last one was the decider, a 5-yard TD pass to true freshman Ihmir Smith-Marsette to keep the Cy-Hawk trophy in Iowa City.

"For him to play the way he played in this environment, I think that says a lot and I just saw flashbacks of C.J. Beathard two years ago making some really big plays for us here," said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. "And you come out of that game feeling like, 'hey, this guy's got something to him.'"

"He's really shown a lot of growth and he's throwing really fast I think so too," said Iowa offensive guard Sean Welsh. "He's a really mature guy for being so young. He's able to, no matter what happens, he's able to go out there on the next series and try to do his job, so I think he's come a long way."

On the losing side, the Cyclones did everything they could on offense, racking up 467 yards.

With an opportunity to close the game out in the fourth quarter, Iowa State couldn't convert a couple game-sealing third downs.

"We will close those games, we will win those tight games in the 4th quarter with the last drive. We will do that. That is us," said Iowa State junior quarterback Jacob Park. "It's not an 'if,' nobody thinks. We know that's us, that's our team, that's our mentality, that's what we do now."

"I sat there and I watched our kids play and the energy and the emotion, how we prepared," said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. "Obviously, it stinks to lose especially when you have the opportunity to win, but I have zero disappointment of those young men in our locker room downstairs."

Iowa State will have a chance to back back on the road against Akron next week.

The Hawkeyes will host North Texas at Kinnick Stadium.