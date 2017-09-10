Huskers 2nd half comeback falls short, Lee throws four INTs

A late comeback effort fell just short and the Huskers lost to Oregon in Eugene Saturday, 42-35.

Tanner Lee to Stanley Morgan Jr. was the successful connection.

Nebraska trailed by three touchdowns in the third quarter before the duo linked up on back-to-back touchdown drives.

Morgan Jr. had 103 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Lee threw for three touchdowns, but four interceptions. The last one proved the most costly.

A turnover on a last-minute drive with a chance to tie the game.

"I think the thing that's freshest on my mind is just not...is just squandering the opportunity at the end, I guess I'll just say it that way," said Nebraska head coach Mike Riley. "That's real disappointing. Getting the ball back, had plenty of time and then that happened. That...that's too bad."

"I think we got a decent look that we wanted to try to make a play, I just didn't get a ball off in time," said Nebraksa junior quarterback Tanner Lee. "Just kind of an unfortunate situation. Really wanted to make a play there and we didn't get it done."

It's Nebraska's first loss of the season.

They're back at home next week against Northern Illinois.