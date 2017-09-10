Sioux City Council to discuss Siouxland Paramedics at meeting Monday

Sioux City City Council plans to discuss the relationship between Siouxland Paramedics and Sioux City Fire Rescue at Monday's meeting.

Since 2000, Sioux City Fire Rescue has worked with Siouxland Paramedics to provide Emergency Medical Services in Sioux City.

In August, SPI announced that they intend to exercise their contractual ability to cease providing emergency ambulance services in Sioux City, on December 31, 2017.

Ambulance units will now operate out of Sioux City Fire Rescue facilities.

Sioux City Fire Rescue will attempt to hire, as many SPI employees as possible.

Employees will be required to live in Iowa and within 10 miles of Sioux City.