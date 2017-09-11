19 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers head south to Florida for H - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

19 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers head south to Florida for Hurricane Irma missions

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Officials say 19 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers are deploying Monday for Hurricane Irma missions with four helicopters.

The Iowa soldiers will come from units based in Boone, Davenport, Iowa City and Waterloo. The Guard says the Iowans will move supplies, equipment and people and support searches and rescues.

The weakened but still dangerous hurricane is pushing inland, hammering Florida with winds and floodwaters that create hazards for rescuers trying to help beleaguered residents.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.