100 Nebraska Guardsmen, 4 helicopters assigned to Irma duty

Officials say 100 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers are being deployed to Florida for post-Hurricane Irma missions.

The weakened hurricane pushed inland Monday, hammering Florida with winds and floodwaters. The Guardsmen will be operating its four UH-72 Lakota helicopters. Officials say the 80-member Nebraska Task Force 1 already has arrived in northern Florida to perform aid and rescue work just days after helping people survive Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The unit is composed mostly of firefighters from Lincoln, Omaha and Papillion.