Garth Brooks' performances in Sioux Falls, SD set to make economic impact

The Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates the local economic impact of Garth Brooks' performances during the next two weekends at $12.5 million.

The singer has nine shows scheduled Sept. 15-17 and Sept. 22-24 at the Sanford Premier Center. Hotels, restaurants and bars will all benefit from the additional spending by concert goers.

City finance director Tracy Turbak tells KELO-TV that besides the sales tax, Sioux Falls has an entertainment tax that brings in about $7 million annually. That tax is on restaurants, alcohol, hotel stays and ticket sales.

It's been 20 years since Brooks last performed in Sioux Falls.