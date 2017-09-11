Garth Brooks' performances in Sioux Falls, SD set to make econom - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Garth Brooks' performances in Sioux Falls, SD set to make economic impact

Posted:
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

The Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates the local economic impact of Garth Brooks' performances during the next two weekends at $12.5 million.

The singer has nine shows scheduled Sept. 15-17 and Sept. 22-24 at the Sanford Premier Center. Hotels, restaurants and bars will all benefit from the additional spending by concert goers.

City finance director Tracy Turbak tells KELO-TV that besides the sales tax, Sioux Falls has an entertainment tax that brings in about $7 million annually. That tax is on restaurants, alcohol, hotel stays and ticket sales.

It's been 20 years since Brooks last performed in Sioux Falls.

