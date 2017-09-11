Report: Unclear how much extra money helped Nebraska prisons - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Report: Unclear how much extra money helped Nebraska prisons

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

A new report finds a $1.5 million effort to reduce staff turnover in Nebraska's prisons produced mixed results, but corrections officials say the problem would have been worse if lawmakers hadn't approved the money last year.

The report by the Department of Correctional Services shows a combination of successes and failures in the state's attempts to keep more experienced workers.

Corrections officials submitted the report to lawmakers to document how they spent the funding increase from the 2016 legislative session.

Nebraska's prison system has faced scrutiny following a series of high-profile incidents, including two deadly inmate uprisings in a two-year period and the escape of two inmates.

Critics say many of the problems stem from overcrowding and staffing shortages driven by high employee turnover.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.