Sheriff arrests man on charges of supplying alcohol to teen who later died from accident

The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office said after an investigation, 18-year-old Payton Brower of Terril, Iowa, is charged with possession of alcohol under the legal age and supplying alcohol to persons under the legal age.

This comes after a 911 call was made to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office on June 24 at 12:20 a.m. for an unresponsive man at the 600 block of North Walnut with CPR in progress.

Emergency medical services arrived on scene and attempted to save 16-year-old Noah Flaherty of Graetttinger but they were unsuccessful. Flaherty was transported to Palo Alto County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said Flaherty had attended an underage alcohol party with other friends at 4240 270th Street in Graettinger. 18-year-old Jaecy Hauge was inside the residence with the male passenger and was not taking part in the underage drinking, which the sheriff's office said was going on outside.

The sheriff's office said Hauge and the male passenger left from inside Hauge's residence and located Flaherty sitting on the back trunk of Hauge's vehicle directly behind the driver's side back seat.

Hauge and the male passenger entered Hauge's vehicle after notifying Flaherty to get off of the vehicle.

The investigation indicates that Flaherty shifted his body and laid on his stomach facing forward, with his body stretched from the vehicle's roof, over the rear window and trunk directly behind the driver's side back seat.

Flaherty then rode on Hauge's vehicle into town without the knowledge of Hauge or the passenger.

Flaherty attempted to exit from or fell off the back of Hauge's vehicle in the 600 block of North Walnut.

During this action, the sheriff's office said Flaherty struck his head on the roadway, causing a severe head injury, which was the official cause of his death.

Authorities said while returning to her home, Hauge located Flaherty lying unresponsive in the roadway at the 600 block of North Walnut. She sought assistance from friends and neighbors and called 911.