Terril, IA man faces charges in death of teen

Charges have been filed against a Terril man in connection with the death back in June of this year of 16-year-old Noah Flaherty of Graettinger, who was found lying unresponsive in the 600 block of North Walnut in Graettinger.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says an investigation revealed that Flaherty and several others had been at an underage drinking party about a mile north of Graettinger in Emmet county the night of June 23rd. Authorities say 18-year-old Jacey Hauge and a male were inside a residence at that address and were not participating in the party. Hauge and a juvenile reported seeing Flaherty on the back of Hauge's vehicle prior to leaving the party and that they told him to get off of it. They believed he had done so prior to driving away when actually he had not. Authorities say Flaherty fell off the vehicle and sustained a severe head injury, which was the official cause of death. Hauge drove the male passenger to his home in Graettinger. While on her way back to the residence Hauge found Flaherty laying unresponsive on the road.

As the result of an ongoing investigation into the incident, Palo Alto County authorities say 18-year-old Payton Brower of Terril was arrested this past Friday on charges of possession of alcohol under the legal age and supplying alcohol to persons under the legal age.