Nebraska legislative candidate asks for appointment to seat - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska legislative candidate asks for appointment to seat

Posted:
A Nebraska legislative candidate is asking Gov. Pete Ricketts to appoint her to the seat after the senator she was challenging resigned from office A Nebraska legislative candidate is asking Gov. Pete Ricketts to appoint her to the seat after the senator she was challenging resigned from office
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

A Nebraska legislative candidate is asking Gov. Pete Ricketts to appoint her to the seat after the senator she was challenging resigned from office.

Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha submitted an application to Ricketts on Monday. Cavanaugh announced in August that she would run for the seat held by state Sen. Joni Craighead of Omaha. Craighead had said she intended to seek re-election but abruptly resigned earlier this month, citing family and business commitments.

Ricketts is now looking to appoint a replacement to represent District 6, an area that includes parts of central and west-central Omaha.

Cavanaugh is a registered Democrat. Craighead is a Republican.

The governor's office has set a Sept. 29 deadline for candidates to apply.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.