Higher winds and dry conditions could make fight against Oregon's Eagle Creek wildfire more difficult

Warmer and drier conditions Sunday and Monday are testing the work crews have done to battle Oregon's Eagle Creek Fire over the past week.

Officials said the weather conditions will likely create an increase in fire activity for the wildfire, which has forced hundreds of evacuations and burned 33,382 acres. As of Sunday, it was seven percent contained.

Eastbound I-84 will remain closed for at least another week because of rocks, snags and other debris on the road, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Sunday evening. 

On Sunday, ODOT said it has removed about 2,000 trees in danger of falling onto the road but still have about 1,500 trees left to remove. That work should be done early this week.

The Historic Columbia River Highway is still closed and has no schedule to reopen. ODOT said rocks and trees are still falling onto the highway and it is not safe for travel. 

