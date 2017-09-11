Norfolk man arrested after truck damaged in explosion

A Norfolk man is in jail after police say he found a destructive use for some leftover fireworks.

Police Capt. Michael Bauer says 46-year old Scott Pollman was arrested late Sunday.

Police were sent to the 700-block of West Norfolk Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. after an explosive device of some type was heard.

Bauer says the device was placed under the driver’s side windshield wiper of the victim’s pickup truck, damaging the windshield and dashboard.

Officers determined from the shrapnel leftover that the explosive device was fireworks.

After obtaining a search warrant for Pollman’s residence, police found fireworks that looked exactly like the one that had been used to damage the truck. Police also found meth at the residence.

Pollman faces a felony explosives charge as well as a count of drug possession.

He’s currently housed in the Madison County Jail.