Wall Lake, IA man surrenders after 4-hour standoff with Sac County deputies

A Wall Lake, Iowa man who authorities say threatened to shoot law enforcement officers, surrendered after a four-hour standoff on Sunday.

Sac County deputies say they had been looking for a 32-year-old man since about 9 a.m. Sunday, who was threatening suicide by cop and made homicidal threats the night before.

The man was located around 12:25 p.m. at 406 West 1st Street.

According to a press release, deputies contacted the man by phone and were told he had guns and would have police shoot him if they did not leave.

The Sac County Sheriff's department said the man also threatened to shoot law enforcement officers out of his window.

A perimeter was set up and neighbors evacuated from their homes.

Iowa State Patrol sent a crisis negotiator to assist.

The negotiator talked the man into surrendering around 4:15 p.m.

The man was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. His name is not being released.

There were no injuries reported.

Responding to assist the Sheriff's Office was the Lake View Police, Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer, Iowa State Patrol, Sac County Attorney and the Lake View Ambulance.

Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) were en route to Wall Lake when the male surrendered.