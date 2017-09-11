Summer-Like temperatures return - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
After a bit of a wet Sunday, high pressure is regaining control of the area as we kick-start the workweek. Highs will be climbing above average once again with temps surging into the mid 80s later on today with conditions becoming a little more muggy. Southerly flow continues to pump in warmer air with highs climbing into the upper 80s Tuesday through Thursday out ahead of our next weather maker. Our weather pattern looks to become a little more active heading into the latter half of the week as a cold front approaches.

This will give us storm chances Thursday through Saturday as the trough pushes through the area. The front looks to move in during the day Saturday though giving us the best chance of precipitation here in Siouxland. A few lingering showers are possible throughout the day Sunday with much cooler and more seasonable temperatures arriving. Upper 70s to lower 80s are expected for Saturday with low to mid 70s anticipated for our Sunday. We then start to moderate back toward average as we step into next week as another ridge of high pressure begins to build in.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

