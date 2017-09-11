Irma leaves millions without power

Gov. Scott said, "This is a deadly major storm and our state has never seen anything like this.

Gov. Scott said, "This is a deadly major storm and our state has never seen anything like this.

PHOTOS and VIDEOS: Irma weakens as it moves over Florida

PHOTOS and VIDEOS: Irma weakens as it moves over Florida

With a projected $290 billion impact on the U.S. economy, lawmakers on Capitol Hill will try to pass another relief bill to help with cleanup after what has already been an extremely costly hurricane season.

With a projected $290 billion impact on the U.S. economy, lawmakers on Capitol Hill will try to pass another relief bill to help with cleanup after what has already been an extremely costly hurricane season.

Federal government face challenge of footing the bill for recovery efforts from back-to-back disasters

Federal government face challenge of footing the bill for recovery efforts from back-to-back disasters

Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.

Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.

Aircraft carrier is rushed to the hurricane-battered Keys

Aircraft carrier is rushed to the hurricane-battered Keys

More than six million people are without power in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Now a tropical storm, Irma continues to churn over north Florida and Georgia.

Irma first made landfall in the Florida Keys, then slowly cut a path of destruction through the state, toppling cranes in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

The hurricane made a second landfall near Marco Island, and neighboring Naples took the brunt of the storm.

"It was, it was...it's hard to describe. The water was just swirling around, rain was coming in so hard you could barely see out of the window, it was scary," Naples Mayor Bill Barnett said.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2gYmWlh