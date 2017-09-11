Irma leaves millions without power - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Irma leaves millions without power

(NBC News) -

More than six million people are without power in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Now a tropical storm, Irma continues to churn over north Florida and Georgia.

Irma first made landfall in the Florida Keys, then slowly cut a path of destruction through the state, toppling cranes in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. 

The hurricane made a second landfall near Marco Island, and neighboring Naples took the brunt of the storm. 

"It was, it was...it's hard to describe. The water was just swirling around, rain was coming in so hard you could barely see out of the window, it was scary," Naples Mayor Bill Barnett said.  

