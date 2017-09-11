Irma leaves millions without power

Monday, September 11 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-09-11 22:22:29 GMT
Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.
With a projected $290 billion impact on the U.S. economy, lawmakers on Capitol Hill will try to pass another relief bill to help with cleanup after what has already been an extremely costly hurricane season.
